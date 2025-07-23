From Iceland — Nordic Noir Interlude: One US-Based Writer's Take

Photo by The Internet

Want to deepen your relationship with Icelandic literature in English translation but don’t know where to start? We’ve asked US-based professor of literature, Jenna Grace Sciuto, what she’d suggest, continuing here with what one should read beyond Halldór Laxness. Spending her summers in Iceland writing and researching with her collaborator at the University of Iceland, Jenna has a new book on intersections between US Southern and Icelandic literature that just hit the shelves, so she has lots of fresh thoughts on this matter.

And now it’s that time: time for a Nordic Noir interlude! Sometimes referred to as the King and Queen of Icelandic Noir, and I believe rightly so, let’s talk about Arnaldur Indriðason (1961-) and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir (1963-). In my mind, you can’t go wrong with these two, and I’d recommend starting off with the first books in their most central series. Jar City (translated by Bernard Scudder, 2004) is a darker noir, kicking off the Detective Erlendur series, which has similar vibes to Henning Mankell’s Wallander series, for fans of that classic.

The characters and relationships are well-developed and though there is some trademark Nordic Noir gloom, the series has a lot of heart. Yrsa’s Last Rituals (translated by Bernard Scudder, 2008) has supernatural inflections through its focus on the murder of a student fixated on witchcraft; however, the novel is firmly grounded in reality with lawyer Þóra Guðmundsdóttir on the case. The intriguing chemistry between the two leads propels the novel forward, and it features a road trip to one of my favourite spots: the Museum of Icelandic Sorcery and Witchcraft in Hólmavík (which I highly recommend, and they also have great vegan soup!).

The reigning Prince of Icelandic Noir, Ragnar Jónasson’s (1976-) Snowblind (translated by Quentin Bates, 2015) would be the place to start with his oeuvre, in my mind. A tightly written mystery taking place in the northern town of Siglufjörður, Snowblind has been compared to the works of Agatha Christie, some of which Ragnar has translated into Icelandic.

I’ll also mention the recent Reykjavik: A Crime Story (translated by Victoria Cribb, 2023), co-written with former prime minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir. If that fact alone doesn’t succeed in drawing you in, the novel takes place on the small island of Viðey — another favourite spot of mine, which you can see from the Reykjavík harbour — it makes a great daytrip. My honourable mention awards in this category go to Lilja Sigurðardóttir (1972-), Eva Björg Ægisdóttir (1988-), Sólveig Pálsdóttir (1959-), for each of their unique and intriguing series, in which I look forward to immersing myself more fully.

This is the third in a four part guide to Icelandic literature available in English translations. In the next issue: A few more to conclude.

Jenna Grace Sciuto is a professor of Global Anglophone Literature at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.