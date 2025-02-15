From Iceland — Saga Stories #11: Laxdæla Saga (Part 1)

Published February 15, 2025

Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Professor Matthew Roby has returned with more Saga Stories for all you Grapeviners!

Join us for the first of two episodes on Laxdæla saga, filmed in the region of Dalasýsla, where much of the saga’s action takes place. This first episode is filmed in Sælingsdalur (65°16’27.4″N 21°50’06.0″W), the valley in which Guðrún’s family farm of Laugar was located. Matthew even takes a plunge into the natural hot spring at Laugar to retell the blossoming romance between Guðrún and Kjartan. We hope you enjoy it!

Special thanks to Dalahótel for their hospitality, and to Go Car Rental for assisting us with transportation. As always, another massive thank you goes to Art Bicnick for his stunning camera work and editing.

