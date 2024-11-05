From Iceland — In This Economy!? Get The Airwaves Light Experience

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

As should be abundantly clear from all of the Iceland Airwaves coverage sprinkled generously through this issue of the magazine, we are nuts for the annual music festival. It’s an absolute treat every year to slide on our wristbands and venture out into the night to explore, experience and generally have our minds (and occasionally our eardrums) blown by the deluge of music flowing through Reykjavík.

Buuuut… we also love free stuff. So our more frugal sides go absolutely nuts when the official Airwaves Off-Venue schedule is released. Boy or boy are there some great bands playing the off-venue circuit this year. After studying the schedule, considering conflicting priorities, travel times, potential vibes and the potential for seeing various artists on the main Airwaves stages, we’ve compiled this guide to the off-venue events we’ll be checking out.

“Have you been excited?” Iceland Airwaves Photography 2014 – 2023

November 5 — 19:00 — Harpa

Woah, woah, woah. Airwaves is running November 7 to 9 — what’s this madness with events happening two full days before that? If you’re looking to start the Airwaves party early with a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, this exhibition of Marcus Getta’s photos will be just the ticket. Marcus is showcasing 80 snaps spanning 2014 to 2023. Go see how many of the gigs you were at. Maybe you’ll even spot yourself in a crowd shot.

12 Tónar Off-Venue

November 6 — Various Times — Skólavörðustígur 15

As if you need an excuse to stop by 12 Tónar during Airwaves (or any other time of year, for that matter), but MSEA and Spacestation will fill the beloved record store with music on the eve of the festival. They’re Grapevine favourites, with MSEA taking home the You Should Have Heard This award at our 2024 music awards for her album Our Daily Apocalypse Walk. And Spacestation you can read more about on page 32 of this issue. Oh, and both acts played our off-off-venue in 2023, so we’re hungry for seconds. Go see MSEA at 18:15 and Spacestation at 21:15.

Tónabíó Off-Venue

November 7 — 15:00-18:00 — Skipholt 33

At first we were like “oh, an off-venue with 22 beers on tap? Yes please!” But then we saw the killer scheduling at this hot new venue in a former bingo hall and we’re even more excited to take a stroll over to Skipholt. Thursday’s lineup will dazzle with Ólöf Rún, Teitur Magnusson and Celebs bringing the energy. But will Celebs bring the inflatables? Time will tell.

Grapewaves Off-Venue

November 8 & 9 — TIME — Lækjartorg

What’s this? The Grapevine’s very own off-venue concert series in collaboration with the good folks at Iceland Music? How marvel! While we took the off-off-venue approach last year (ahem… zero Airwaves affiliation), we’re going legit and hosting an off-venue in the wildest venue of the festival: that old-timey tower smack dab in the middle of Lækjartorg. Be honest, you’ve spent countless seconds waiting for the bus and pondering whether a five-piece rock band could fit in that compact octagonal space, drum kit and all. Now’s your chance to find out. The good times go down daily from TIME.

Lucky Records Off-Venue

November 9 — 13:30 – 19:00 — Rauðarárstígur 10

We know it’s not good business to direct people away from our own off-venue, but if you’re a sucker for Scots, you’re going to want to check out the Meet The Neighbours showcase at Lucky Records. Guitars! Shoe-gazey vibes! Fun accents! Hop on a Hopp to check it out between Grapewaves sets.

Smekkleysa Off-Venue

November 10 — 17:00-20:00 — Hverfisgata 32

The Faroe Islands meets Iceland in this chilled out off-venue that will be the perfect post-party wind-down. Dania O. Tausen’s velvety vocals and quirky instrumentals, Lúpina’s distinctive blend of Scandi-pop and electronica, and the undeiable effervescence of Supersport! will pair beautifully with that Treo tablet and copious water you may be needing after a Saturday night bouncing between Airwaves venues. There will be coffee.

Seeing as our focus is on finding free stuff to see, do and experience in Reykjavík, we’ve only considered the off-venue events categorised as “no wristband needed” for this article. But there’s a whole lot more happening on the fringes of Iceland Airwaves. Find the full Off-Venue schedule at IcelandAirwaves.is/Special.

Do you have a recommendation for something free to do in Reykjavík? Let us know at grapevine [at] grapevine.is

Get in the festival spirit or take a stroll down memory lane. Follow along with the Grapevine’s Iceland Airwaves coverage.