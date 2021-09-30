From Iceland — Grapevine's 10th 'Ask Me Anything' Is Here!


Grapevine’s 10th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Is Here!

Published September 30, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief at Reykjavík Grapevine, and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine, answer questions from High Five Club members, and questions submitted by readers like you. If you have questions that you’d like us to answer in the next AMA, feel free to send them to ama@grapevine.is.

As always, those of you who are in the High Five (With A Secret Handshake!) Club or the Elbow Five Club can always participate in the Zoom chat and speak directly to Grapevine staff. As this is one of the many benefits of joining these clubs—as well as the continued financial support it gives us to keep the lights on—go ahead and sign up today!

We had a lot of fun, and we hope you did, too. We look forward to doing this again real soon. Thanks for watching!

