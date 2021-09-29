Startup Iceland - how to build the future

Photo by Art Bicnick

Today on FutureCast we are chatting with Ari Jónsson. Ari is a NASA Ames Center Research Scientist and Stanford Alumni. He is currently the CEO of AWAREGO and Rector of Reykjavik University, a role he has held since 2007, and he will soon be moving on to become CEO of the institute. Ari is on the board of Iceland Venture Studio and is also an investor. Through his work over the years he has been a good friend, mentor and co-conspirator in building the startup community in Iceland. We will be speaking to him about Space, the opportunities that Iceland offers and his time at NASA.

