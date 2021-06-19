Startup Iceland - how to build the future


RVK Futurecast #8: Composting

Published June 19, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Jarðgerðarfélagið (the Composting Company) was founded by Julia Brenner and Björk Brynjarsdóttir. They work with circular solutions in bokashi composting for municipalities, companies and individuals. While studying entrepreneurship in Denmark, Björk learned about bokashi composting, which is a method of composting organic ingredients (such as leftovers and organic ingredients from the kitchen) by fermentation. Julia is a soil scientist. They wanted to offer people the opportunity to do something physical to fight climate change rather than just donating money, so they formed Jarðgerðarfélagið. We talk about how Iceland could be a fantastic place for reclaiming soil and building agriculture in Iceland.

