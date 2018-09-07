Good Viibrations: On Tour With Björk & Viibra, A Utopian Photo Diary

Björk’s 2017 album ‘Utopia’ saw her form a unique team to bring her vision into reality, and to tour it around the world. This included everyone from long-time collaborator James Merry, who also designed her masks and facepieces, to Instagram-famous makeup artist Hungry, to a troupe of Icelandic flautists christened Viibra for the tour.

Also accompanying them was Santiago Felipe, a photographer who works with Björk regularly, and whose concert photographs are posted on the Björk Facebook page the day after each show. This special Life In Pictures is a choice assortment of Santiago’s backstage photographs from this most utopian of tours.

Affixing the orchid Painting for the gods Good viibrations In a beautiful place In a beautiful place Who is she? Casual flute off These flutes ain’t gonna flute themselves Warming up Into Utopia In utopia Play for the back row Final touches Showtime Ready… set… We did it! We did it!

