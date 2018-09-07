Culture
Good Viibrations: On Tour With Björk & Viibra, A Utopian Photo Diary

Good Viibrations: On Tour With Björk & Viibra, A Utopian Photo Diary

Santiago Felipe

Björk’s 2017 album ‘Utopia’ saw her form a unique team to bring her vision into reality, and to tour it around the world. This included everyone from long-time collaborator James Merry, who also designed her masks and facepieces, to Instagram-famous makeup artist Hungry, to a troupe of Icelandic flautists christened Viibra for the tour.

Also accompanying them was Santiago Felipe, a photographer who works with Björk regularly, and whose concert photographs are posted on the Björk Facebook page the day after each show. This special Life In Pictures is a choice assortment of Santiago’s backstage photographs from this most utopian of tours.

Affixing the orchid
Painting for the gods
Good viibrations
In a beautiful place
Who is she?
Casual flute off
These flutes ain’t gonna flute themselves
Warming up
Into Utopia
In utopia
Play for the back row
Final touches
Showtime
Ready… set…
We did it!
Read our utopian interview with Björk here.

