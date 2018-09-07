Good Viibrations: On Tour With Björk & Viibra, A Utopian Photo Diary

Published September 7, 2018
Björk’s 2017 album ‘Utopia’ saw her form a unique team to bring her vision into reality, and to tour it around the world. This included everyone from long-time collaborator James Merry, who also designed her masks and facepieces, to Instagram-famous makeup artist Hungry, to a troupe of Icelandic flautists christened Viibra for the tour.
Also accompanying them was Santiago Felipe, a photographer who works with Björk regularly, and whose concert photographs are posted on the Björk Facebook page the day after each show. This special Life In Pictures is a choice assortment of Santiago’s backstage photographs from this most utopian of tours.
