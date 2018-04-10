Culture
Music
Photos: Björk Premieres ‘Utopia’ Live Show In Reykjavík

Photos: Björk Premieres ‘Utopia’ Live Show In Reykjavík

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Santiago Felipe

Published April 10, 2018

Björk unveiled her ‘Utopia’ show at the 1000-seat Háskólabíó venue in Reykjavík last night. The concert was announced as a “dress rehearsal” for the coming tour, but no such qualification was needed: it was a slick, arena-ready live presentation, with lavish sound, staging, choreography and visuals.

After the anthemic opener “Arisen My Senses,” a masked flute septet emerged from a rotating nest of feathers with an orchid-genetalia centrepiece. They moved in flowing unison around a pastel-coloured stage set, in front of a rippling video backdrop of flowers and natural/digital VR and 3D animated forms.

The ‘Utopia’ album was performed almost in full, with the addition of ‘Biophilia’ track “Thunderbolt,” ‘Medulla’ track “The Pleasure is All Mine,” and an encore of “Notget” and an Icelandic-language version of “The Anchor Song.” Some of the newer tracks were reworked, including an impressively beat-augmented version of “Blissing Me.”

The full ensemble included Katie Buckley on harp, Manu Delago on percussion, and the album’s engineer Bergur Þórisson on backing tracks and beats. Björk flitted around the stage dressed in an insect-inspired red dress that turned iridescent when it caught the light.

It was an immersive live experience with a lush and organic atmosphere that fleshed out the rich sonic and visual world of the ‘Utopia’ album.

There’s one more Reykjavík performance this coming Thursday, then the tour will travel around Europe, including dates at the All Points East, Northside and Primavera Sound festivals.

Read our full cover-feature interview with Björk about the album here.

Latest

Culture
Music
Festival News: Airwaves, LungA, Eistnaflug Updates

Festival News: Airwaves, LungA, Eistnaflug Updates

by

Festival season is coming to Iceland, and new lineup information is creeping out day by day. Whether it’s the summer

Culture
Music
Electric Dreams: Melodies Of The Deep With Sindri7000

Electric Dreams: Melodies Of The Deep With Sindri7000

by

Sindri7000 is the solo project of composer and guitarist Sindri Freyr Steinsson. His 2016 album ‘Music For Divers’ was his

Culture
Music
Into The Cloud: Flóni’s Dark To Turnt Emotional Trap

Into The Cloud: Flóni’s Dark To Turnt Emotional Trap

by

Flóni, a.k.a. Friðrik Róbertsson, is a twenty-year-old rapper who released his first song, ‘Tala Saman,’ nine months ago. It garnered

Culture
Music
Hatari’s Háskar Beckons In Easter Doomsday

Hatari’s Háskar Beckons In Easter Doomsday

by

Synth-punk trio Hatari, via their weird-ass holding company Svikamylla ehf., threw a memorable Doomsday-themed party at Iðnó during the Easter

Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: GKR, Sacha Bernardson, JFDR, aYia, Hildur & More

Grapevine Playlist: GKR, Sacha Bernardson, JFDR, aYia, Hildur & More

by and

From ambient soundscapes to aggressive metal to spacious electronica to a Frank Ocean cover, here are the latest juicy fruits

Culture
Music
Háskar: March 30th “Doomsday Festival” Approaches In Reykjavík

Háskar: March 30th “Doomsday Festival” Approaches In Reykjavík

by

An interesting event appeared on the Reykjavík radar this year. On March 30th at the Iðnó arts theatre, Svikamylla ehf.—the

Show Me More!