United Silicon Plant Releases More Toxic Emissions – VIDEOS

United Silicon Plant Releases More Toxic Emissions – VIDEOS

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Marek Ślusarczyk/Wikimedia Commons

Published January 4, 2017

Videos taken by workers within the United Silicon plant shows tremendous amounts of toxic emissions being released into the air under cover of night, mere weeks after it came to light that people in the area have been poisoned by these emissions before.

Sources close to Stundin sent the following videos to the publication. The company has insisted that last November’s incident, that sent numerous people in the plant’s vicinity to the health clinic with chemical burns, was a fluke. However, Stundin’s source contends that the release of toxic emissions is done “repeatedly”, and always at night.


(Toxic emissions being released at the United Silicon plant.)

These pollutants contain PAH and B(a)P, both of which are highly toxic and carcinogenic. Not only are people in the vicinity of the plant exposed to these chemicals; workers at the plant have to endure them as well, as can be seen. The worker who sent the video added that the medical room within the plant is badly short of supplies, comparing it to a “triage in a war zone”.


(Video taken inside the plant itself.)

While RÚV reports that United Silicon told the Environmental Agency of Iceland that the first video actually shows the release of microsilica that had clogged the smoke filtration system, it should be noted that microsilica is nonetheless an irritant that can cause burning and irritation when exposed to the eyes and respiratory system. In some cases, microsilica may also contain crystalline silica, a known carcinogen.

Further, United Silicon’s contentions of this being a one-off occasion contradict the testimony of the worker within the plant who sent the videos.

Townspeople have been deeply unhappy with the plant for some time now, with dozens complaining of chemcial burns to the mucous membranes of the nose and throat. María Magnúsdóttir, a nurse who first brought the matter to greater public attention, told reporters that the plant ought to be closed altogether.

Latest

News
“HEGELIAN DIALECTIC” Amongst Tags Spray Painted On Akureyri Churches

“HEGELIAN DIALECTIC” Amongst Tags Spray Painted On Akureyri Churches

by

Several churches in Akureyri were struck by what appears to be one vandal late last night, and some of the

News
20 Square Metres For 115,000 ISK Per Month

20 Square Metres For 115,000 ISK Per Month

by

An Icelander offering a 20m2 room by Kringlan for the princely sum of 115,000 ISK per month has caught the

News
Icelandic Meteorologist Encourages Viewers To Boycott China

Icelandic Meteorologist Encourages Viewers To Boycott China

by

An Icelandic meteorologist is so concerned about climate change that he took the opportunity of the evening weather forecast to

News
Election 2016: Other Parties In Talks, Without Pirates

Election 2016: Other Parties In Talks, Without Pirates

by

While three of Iceland’s right-wing parties are now in formal talks about creation the country’s next government, other parties have

News
Faroe Islands: Thanks But No Thanks, Iceland

Faroe Islands: Thanks But No Thanks, Iceland

by

While the gesture of goodwill is appreciated, the Faroese will not be needing any financial assistance from Iceland in the

News
First Child Of 1980 Gives Birth To First Child Of 2017

First Child Of 1980 Gives Birth To First Child Of 2017

by

The first child born in Iceland in 2017 arrived yesterday at just three minutes into New Year’s Day, Vísir reports,

Show Me More!