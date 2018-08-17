The Village That Never Was: A Blockbuster Set That Got Lost In The Wild

Under the incredible mountains of Vestrahorn, near Stokksnes in the Southeast of Iceland, you can find an odd film set for a Viking blockbuster that was never made. The village has been there for around five years, and nobody really knows what to do with it.

How to avoid mental breakdown

It was in the beginning of August when my girlfriend, Hanna, and I were trying to find something to do near Höfn í Hornafirði with our two tireless sons, who were literally screaming for either more activity, or a mental breakdown.

The town of Höfn is beautiful, and has one of the most impressive harbours I’ve found in the small towns of the South. There are fantastic restaurants close to the working dock, where the fisherman unload their catch of the day, which was more or less enough entertainment for me and Hanna. But this was, of course, not enough for two savvy little tech monsters suffering hectic withdrawal symptoms from the city life.

Something to see

“We reached an incredible valley with a long black beach on one side, and the massive hills of Vestrahorn on the other, disappearing into thick grey clouds that hid the mountaintop.”

In my desperation, I called a friend of mine in Hafnarfjörður who knows the area pretty well, and asked him what to do around Höfn that didn’t cost a fairly broke family a fortune. His answer became a simple question: “Have you heard about the weird movie set at Stokksnes?” My answer was of course, no. “A movie set? For what movie?” I replied.

“Trust me, it’s something to see,” he answered.

To be fair, there are a lot of activities around Höfn, but your choices narrow severely when you have to take a four year old and a ten year old with you. So, the movie set sounded like a godsend. Mental breakdown was avoided—for now.

Tiny Ísland

Stokksnes is around a 15-minute drive from Höfn. You turn off the main road just before the tunnel to Djúpivogur, and drive for ten minutes on a gravel road.

Finally we came to a small place called the Viking Café. It was plain, but had good accommodation. Two women worked at the coffee house, and of course, it turned out that I new one of them pretty well. That’s Iceland for you.

I asked her almost immediately about the village, which I couldn’t see from the café. She was evasive in her answers, until she told me to follow a road east on foot. “It’s ten minute walk. Trust me, you can’t miss it,“ she told me.

The incredible valley

We marched on up the path. At the top, we reached an incredible valley with a long black beach on one side, and the massive hills of Vestrahorn on the other, disappearing into thick grey clouds that hid the mountaintop. On the beach there were horses looking for something to eat, while a little down the road there were chickens running around that belonged to the nearby farmhouse. Deeper in the valley, we could see what looked like a very small town. There it was: the Viking village.

Boys and wars

As we got closer, we could see that this was very ambitious little Viking town. It had the old longhouse, a lot of smaller huts, and a huge man-made rock formation in its centre. A small lake sits alongside the village, and it felt like we had travelled back through the centuries. The village was very well crafted and appeared that everything was built from driftwood, making it even more impressive.

“This is something,” I said to Hanna.

“Where are the boys?” she asked.

Seconds later, we heard them screaming like warriors from the top of the wooden rampart.

“They’re at war,“ I replied.

Idea lost in the wild

Later, I learned that the village was built to be the set of the movie “Vikingr” that Universal Studios was going to produce few years ago. It was the brainchild of Iceland’s best known director, Baltasar Kormákur. In an interview from 2014, he said that he’d been dreaming of making this film for 15 years. But he still hasn’t.

“So, there it is. The village stands, like a monument to a good idea that got lost in the wild.”

I heard a story that the hit show ‘Vikings’ came out at the same time, and that changed the production plans. I don’t really know if it’s true. A friend of mine at the coffee house told me that a representative from Universal Studios visited the set last year, so perhaps they haven’t entirely given up on the idea. Baltasar is at least keeping himself busy—his latest film, the blockbuster ‘Adrift,’ premiered earlier this summer.

“We don’t really know what to do with it,” my coffee house friend told me, when I asked her more about the village. “We can’t tear it down, and it feels wrong to charge money for visiting.” So, there it is. The village stands, like a monument to a good idea that got lost in the wild.

A viking movie directed by an Icelander would be nice, though, especially if that Icelander is Baltasar Kormákur. Until that happens, the only movie on the set was showing inside the minds of my boy’s as they ran wild across the village playing Vikings, and exploring inside of the mountain. And that’s a four star movie for me, at least.

Distance from Reykjavík: 465km

How to get there: Drive Route One South. Turn right before you go into Almannaskarðsgöng.