Island Life: Hunting, The President Shepherd, Hotel Eviction

If you’re planning on going reindeer hunting in East Iceland, you better have your permits ready. This year, for the first time, the Environment Agency of Iceland will be checking for hunting permits. Poachers, take note. You won’t be getting away with it so easily this year!

The annual sheep round-up was held around the country, but in Snæfellnes the event was visited by none other than President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson. Always a man of the people, he didn’t show up in a suit and tie. Rather, he arrived in his best rainproof gear and hiking boots, and took part in directing the roundup. Not too shabby for a city slicker.

It’s not easy working in the tourism industry, and you really need to play by the book. Police in South Iceland recently closed a place offering tourist accommodation because they didn’t have a permit to do so. Two guests at the place were kicked out. If you book a room, do yourself a favour and ask for an operating license.