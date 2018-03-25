The Sunday Edit: 3 Things To Do In Reykjavík Next Week

If you don’t have any idea what to do during the week without sacrificing too much energy, as always we’ve got your back. From art to music to yoga, here’s a couple of chill things you can do between Monday 26th and Thursday 29th : don’t worry, the maximum effort required involves getting out of the house, so don’t think twice and just go for it.

Art:

About Looking

All week — Gallery GAMMA



Naked women drawing other naked women—nudes drawing nudes—is the impetus for this exhibit. The artists’ goal was not to capture reality but rather just to learn how to look. “Being naked isn’t easy. Even when you know and trust each other, it’s challenging,” one of the artists told The Grapevine. “But when you’re naked like this and free yourself of negative thoughts towards yourself, some gates open up. You reach a more pure creativity, without the complexity of acting.” HJC & JR

Gallery GAMMA is open only on working days, between 11:00 and 16:00. The exhibition runs until May 11th

The Long Apartment Block in Upper Breiðholt

All Week — National Museum Of Iceland

Spanish artist David Barreiro chose a specific apartment in Reykjavík’s neighbourhood of Breiðhólt to document the experiences of immigrants settling in Iceland. With a series of photographs of the building and the apartments, Barreiro candidly depicts the lives of individuals who’ve come and gone, leaving their unique mark on the place along the years. This exhibition runs until May 27th. AD

Activities:

Yoga Massage Pop-Up

Wednesday 28th — 19:30 — Oddsson Yoga — 2000 ISK

For the last chapter of their intriguing massage classes, Oddson Yoga has organised an introduction to the famous Thai Massage. What a great way to spend an evening! An intense session of Thai massage is bound to boost your circulation and your mood, as well as help you relax after a long day. Bring a partner if you want and take turns.

Music:

GKR

Wednesday 28th — 22:00 — Tivoli

After dedicating some time to creating new materials, Iceland’s quirkiest and most charming rapper is now back with a brand new banger. Produced by Ian Boom, “Nei Takk” mixes melodic bells with a hard-hitting bass-driven beat reminiscent of east European trap music. Make sure to stop by his show on Wednesday night for an intense musical journey. SP