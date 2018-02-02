TGIF: 4 Things To Do In Reykjavík This Weekend

Reykjavík Cocktail Weekend

2nd-4th Feb. — Downtown Reykjavík

In collaboration with bars and pubs in downtown Reykjavík, this year’s Cocktail Weekend gives much needed flavour to these otherwise stormy evenings. The actual Icelandic Cocktail Competition was hosted in GamlaBíó on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over for you. Begin with a Brennivín pop-up at Geiri Smart for a true taste of Iceland and work your way down towards Slippbarinn for some gin-based deliciousness. On Saturday, however, start early: Apótek’s walking tour at 17:00 blends the warmth of carefully mixed cocktails with the joys of sightseeing. It’s all downhill from there: what more could you from a weekend in Reykjavík?

Winter Lights Festival: A Selection

1st-4thFeb. — Reykjavík Capital Area

Like clockwork, the Winter Lights Festival begins again this weekend with the intent to brighten up the darkness in our lives. This is a great family-friendly event if you have children, from drawing games and crafty activities that will keep the little creatures occupied for hours. Take a ghost walk on Friday in Árbæjarsafn or a flashlight guided tour through Kjarvalsstaðir; learn Tai chi in the West of Reykjavík or relax in the local swimming pools under the starry sky. Don’t forget that museums, swimming pools and libraries are open until 22:00 during Museum Night. Otherwise, for further updates on the Festival’s schedule check their website and don’t forget to try as much as you can.

Hórmónar + Dead Herring

3rdFeb. — 22:00 — Húrra — 1500 ISK

Punk quintet Hórmónar have been shaking the music scene by the shoulders with impressive vigour during the past year. If you haven’t seen them yet, it’s about time you do: their live performances are a true spectacle. Hórmónar have been slaying it during last year’s punk revival due to their feminine energy, powerful anthems and raw edges. “It’s not that we are trying to sound like a punk band,” they told the Grapevine. “We just literally can’t sound like anything else.” It seems obvious that they’ve found their sound but they’re also on the right path when it comes to experimenting and expanding even more. This time Hórmónar are joined on stage by magic trio Dead Herring, so expect to be yelled at for a couple of hours straight. Not for the faint of heart, but if you give it a go you’re bound to come out stronger on the other side.

Sunday Yoga

4th Feb. — 12:00 — Loft Hostel

No better way to relax after a weekend of partying, going to museums, dog sledding and eating out than with a solid session of yoga. Give your body some love on Sunday morning: eliminate the toxins, clear the mind and relax your muscles on a mat on the top floor of Loft Hostel. Then head off to your brunch place of choice (Café Paris is just behind the corner guys!) as if you were reborn.