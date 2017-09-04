Troubled party fights for pet’s at restaurants

The Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Björt Ólafsdóttir, announced this weekend that she is going to present a bill for congress to grant the legalization of pets to be allowed inside restaurants and café’s.

The announcement was made at the national convention by Björt framtíð which have been facing alarmingly low polls. Björt Framtíð have two ministers and are in coalition with the Independence party and Viðreisn.

If the election will go as the polls predict, Björt Framtíð would be wiped out of parliament entirely.

The party has often been criticised for their “light” politics. For example when they wanted to fast forward the clock by one hour so Icelanders could gain more daylight. This idea was never discussed by congress and was dismissed as a populist move.

But hey, call us a populists, who wouldn’t wan’t to hang out in a cat café at 07:00 (or was it 08:00?) in the morning in the middle of December?