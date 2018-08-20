Life In Pictures: A Day At LungA Arts Festival

The LungA Arts Festival, held in the beautiful east Iceland seaside town of Seyðisfjörður, is an event like no other. Rather than focussing on drinking, partying, and live music—although that is on offer—it’s a lively, sparky week-long carnival of creative workshops, multi-disciplinary events, concerts, openings, street performances, and more, where anything feels possible and everything is okay (within reason, of course). The town springs to life with an inclusive energy, and everyone is invited to get into the spirit of things, whether as a participant or a wonderstruck bystander. Here’s a visual diary of this year’s event by roving Grapevine photographer Timothée Lambrecq.

Not The Royal Tenenbaums

Grapevine contributor Alexander Jean, a part of the festival team

A blazing eastern sunset in sunny Seyðó

Art doesn’t have to be fully clothed!

Art doesn’t have to be serious!

Art doesn’t have to be hard!

Follow the rainbow road…