PHOTOS: Detox, Heklina, Drag-súgur & More Bringing You PRIDE

On August 7th, Reykjavík Pride teamed up with Drag-súgur for a drag extravaganza the likes of which has never been seen before in Reykjavík. International superstars joined local royalty for a show that brought you onstage fierceness, disgust, and above all else, Vaaaaanjiiiiie.

Here’s a gallery of all the looks you might have missed.

Yan Nuss Starr served up some Hawaiian shirt Florida timeshare realness.

There’s no one sexier than fan favourite Jenny Purr, and she knows it. Slide into her DMs.

HANS gave you industrial anger, fake blood, and above all else, life. He will not go back to Party City.

The queen bee herself, Gógó Starr, taking you there, as she always does.

Detox feeling not only her silicone, but also her oats.

Drag legend Heklina gets on her knees, but when is she not?

Bitch I am from Reykjavík!

Please, give Heklina some tips.

A rare shot of Miss Gloria Hole without a drink in her hand.

A second rare shot of Miss Gloria Hole without a drink in her hand.

BOYTOY TONY IS HERE. HE’S QUEER. GET OVER IT!

Honey LaBronx lecturing on the benefits of veganism.

Deff Starr is not here to make friends, she’s here to read tarot and charge her crystals.

Detox coming at you with the slow verse.

Starina might look cute, but she’s really a cold hearted bitch ready to cut your wigs.

D to the E to the T to the O to the hold up… X

Faye Knús is just a star from Broadway here for her big break! You know, the Broadway Café, on 53rd, behind the dumpster? Behind her is Agatha P showing everyone up.

On the first day, God created the heavens and the Earth. On the second day, he made Agatha P’s jacket.

Deff Starr will put a hex on you. She’s pussy, bitch.

Jenny may look like a slut, but she’s also an alcoholic.

Detox has had it… officially

Friends, queerness, and Deff Starr taking a selfie.