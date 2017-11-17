Dogs of Reykjavík

It’s wintertime in Reykjavík! How are our furry friends doing in the cold? We spent some time in the city and bumped into these lovely ones. So voilà, your daily dose of cuteness is covered today!

This angel’s name is Ósk, meaning “wish” in Icelandic. Don’t you just wish she was yours?

Oh my universe, my heart just skipped two beats. Look at her gorgeous eyes and her impeccable fur! I think she’s my favorite. She’d be lovely to cuddle with!

This girl was eagerly waiting for her owner outside of a Bónus store. Awww. Dogs truly are our loyal friends!

– My dad is at work right now. I’m bored and miserable.

– We feel you buddy. Hang in there, everything will be okay.

Meet Diego, a handsome and sassy 8-year-old. He loves an evening walk with some of his sharpest attires.

Even a gentleman throws tantrums sometimes, but Diego’s mom surely knows how to comfort him. Who can feel the love in the air?