Iceland’s capital got its first snowy day of autumn, so we hit the streets to photograph the soft beauty blanketing Reykjavík.

Snow is much more common in the north and the east, while Reykjavík winters are best characterised by ice and wind. So when we do get a pretty snowfall, we enjoy it. Here, you can see Icelanders making the most of it while it lasts – as well as a couple tourists joining in, and capturing the magic for posterity.