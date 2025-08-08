From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Reykjavík Pride, Art In The North, And SuperCollider

It is Reykjavík Pride! The city is alive with joy, and there’s much fun to be had. Saturday is the Pride Parade, which is followed by a concert in Hljómskálagarðurinn. The day of festivities closes out with a tale of two Pride Parties (the Official Pride Party versus Páll Óskar’s Pride Party). Lest we forget SLEIKUR, the 7th iteration of the queer rave series, which will be held in Austurbæjarbíó at the same time. You can read more about that one below!

There’s an ongoing photo exhibition in Iðnó, “Family Portrait: Stories Behind Glitter and Blood,” which is Polish journalist and photographer Magdalena Łukasiak’s documentation of the queer scene in Reykjavík, particularly those involved in drag and performance.

Chamber music festival Seigla runs from August 8 to 10 at Harpa, featuring some of the young voices of the chamber music scene alongside exciting international artists.

August 10 is the last chance to see two exhibitions we recently covered: Aspects by Valgerður Sigurðardóttir at Ásmundarsalur, and In The Undergrowth at ARS LONGA in Djúpivogur.



