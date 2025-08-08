From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Reykjavík Pride, Art In The North, And SuperCollider

It is Reykjavík Pride! The city is alive with joy, and there’s much fun to be had. Saturday is the Pride Parade, which is followed by a concert in Hljómskálagarðurinn. The day of festivities closes out with a tale of two Pride Parties (the Official Pride Party versus Páll Óskar’s Pride Party). Lest we forget SLEIKUR, the 7th iteration of the queer rave series, which will be held in Austurbæjarbíó at the same time. You can read more about that one below!
There’s an ongoing photo exhibition in Iðnó, “Family Portrait: Stories Behind Glitter and Blood,” which is Polish journalist and photographer Magdalena Łukasiak’s documentation of the queer scene in Reykjavík, particularly those involved in drag and performance.
Chamber music festival Seigla runs from August 8 to 10 at Harpa, featuring some of the young voices of the chamber music scene alongside exciting international artists.
August 10 is the last chance to see two exhibitions we recently covered: Aspects by Valgerður Sigurðardóttir at Ásmundarsalur, and In The Undergrowth at ARS LONGA in Djúpivogur.
PUNCH IN THE MOUTH FROM THE INSIDE IV
Friday, August 8 at 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK, 2.000 for students
Now in its fourth iteration, this is an evening where “the most outrageous female artists from Iceland now will PUNCH IN THE MOUTH FROM THE INSIDE at Mengi.” This night continues to establish this series as powerful in spotlighting some of the most exciting, extreme, and skilled musicians on the scene today. Kira Kira is known for meditative ambient music made with live instrumentation; Lindy Lin & Ronja are individually provocative and skilled musicians, and will present new electronic works; <333 trio is an improvised vocal group with some of the best voices making music in Iceland. ISH
Fortune Feimster: Taking Care of Biscuits
Friday, August 8 at 20:30 — Háskólabíó — 8.950 ISK
American comedian Fortune Feimster, known for standup, acting, podcasting, and more, comes to Reykjavík as part of her Taking Care of Biscuits tour. Joining Fortune on stage will be host drag icon Lady Bunny, and local openers Sóley Kristjáns and Sindri Sparkle. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to her comedy, don’t have the misfortune of missing Fortune. ISH
Runs until August 10 — Performance on August 9 at 15:00 — hAughús in Héraðsdalur, Skagafjörður
If you are in the North of Iceland this weekend, keep your eyes open for this new art space. Their first exhibition, titled “Vor Verk,” is presented by the members of the “Academy of the Senses,” which includes Anna Eyjólfs, Ragnhildur Stefánsdóttir, Þórdís Alda Sigurðardóttir, Rúrí and the philosopher Sigríður Þorgeirsdóttir. On Saturday, Japanese artist Rie Nakajima, who was invited by the Academy, presents a performance titled “Yes it is.” The exhibition runs only until Sunday, so don’t miss it. ISH
Saturday, August 9 at 21:00 — Austurbæjarbíó — 7.500 ISK
Queer club night Sleikur is back for its seventh iteration! This time, it’s at Austurbæjarbíó that proved its potential as a rave venue less than a month ago with NÆRBUXUR. Sleikur 7.0 presents DJs Countess Malaise b2b Darren, Lóa @katr1nloa Knackered (live), and Peachlyfe (DK), plus performers CYBER (live), Carl Angelo Bituin & Gabriel Marling Rideout, and more TBA! Previous SLEIKUR events have sold out, so get tickets while you still can. ISH
Saturday, August 9 at 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK, 2.000 for students
Six artists come together at Mengi, united by their use of SuperCollider. SuperCollider is a programming language/environment that allows artists to compose and execute code to produce sound. Since its 1996 inception, it has captured the attention of live coders, researchers, audio artists, and more. Baldur Snær Bachmann, Fanný Hrund Þorsteinsdóttir, Karólína Einars Maríudóttir, Katla Heimisdóttir, Konrad Groen, and Steindór Grétar Kristinsson will be the six artists taking the stage. ISH
