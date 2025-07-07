From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Filibuster, Euro Cup, Bomb, Bald Eagle, Hospital Report & Listeners' Questions

Iceland Roundup: Filibuster, Euro Cup, Bomb, Bald Eagle, Hospital Report & Listeners’ Questions

Published July 7, 2025

Joana Fontinha

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin editor Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

In this episode, we cover the ongoing filibuster at Alþingi, Iceland’s team being knocked out of the Euro Cup, and a bomb that was safely disabled at Keflavík Airport on Saturday. We also discuss the University of Iceland’s registration fee increasing from 75.000 ISK to 180.000 ISK, and how Kerecis saved the life of a bald eagle — just in time for July 4th.

We look at the National Audit Office’s report on Iceland’s main hospital, released early last week, with main findings that were, frankly, not great. Finally, we answer listeners’ questions on topics ranging potential crimes to eclipses to uncomfortable public interactions.

Watch the video below or listen on your favourite podcast platforms:

Cords Cut On Ukrainian And Palestinian Flags

Wife Of Íslandsbanki Board Vice-Chair Accidentally Bought Shares In The Bank

Almost 70% Of Public Support Fisheries Rent Bill

American Nuclear Sub Docks At Grundartangi

Off-Duty Officer Attacked In Vestmannaeyjar

Play Aircraft Damaged In Hailstorm, Returned To Airstrip

