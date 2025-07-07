From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Filibuster, Euro Cup, Bomb, Bald Eagle, Hospital Report & Listeners' Questions

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin editor Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

In this episode, we cover the ongoing filibuster at Alþingi, Iceland’s team being knocked out of the Euro Cup, and a bomb that was safely disabled at Keflavík Airport on Saturday. We also discuss the University of Iceland’s registration fee increasing from 75.000 ISK to 180.000 ISK, and how Kerecis saved the life of a bald eagle — just in time for July 4th.

We look at the National Audit Office’s report on Iceland’s main hospital, released early last week, with main findings that were, frankly, not great. Finally, we answer listeners’ questions on topics ranging potential crimes to eclipses to uncomfortable public interactions.

