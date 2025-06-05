From Iceland — Grapevine's Reykjavík Fringe Picks

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Reykjavík Fringe is in town! We’ve already told you about Belonging?, a stand-up show where foreign-born comedians get honest about their experiences in Iceland — but there’s so much more to see. The festival runs until June 8, and here are our top picks for this year. Check out the full programme at rvkfringe.is.



It Is Better

June 5, 18:15 & June 7, 19:00 — Þjóðleikhúsið Kjallarinn — 2.000 ISK

It Is Better “sits somewhere between stand-up and poetry,” says the show’s informational text. John-Luke Roberts’s one-person spoken-word comedy show is elevated by music composed by John Chambers, as humour and beautiful piano combine on stage. The show itself spends the full hour dissecting and ruminating on the phrase “It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” If you have opinions on this phrase, or want to form some, It Is Better is the show for you. ISH

Laurie Black: Deadly Synths

June 5, 19:15 & June 7, 19:00 — Smekkleysa — 2.500 ISK

In a part-gig, part “TED Talk,” synthstar Laurie Black presents and demonstrates seven decades of synth history and music. An award-winning show that has toured from Reykjavík to Adelaide, this “history of the sound of the future” concert is not one to miss. ISH

The Midnight Kiki Ball

June 7, 23:00 — Iðnó — 3.500 ISK

Ballroom has been a joyous and safe space since its inception in 1960s Harlem, New York. Now, ballroom culture exists around the world — and is coming to Iceland. Bringing some of Europe’s most famous ballroom figures, The Midnight Kiki Ball will be at Iðnó on the final Saturday of RVK Fringe. Different competition categories will be hosted and explained by ballroom community members, and many categories are “Open To All”! ISH

Family Portrait

June 3-7, 12:00 to 17:30 — Núllið Gallery — Free

Inspired by capturing Reykjavík Pride, Family Portrait is a photography exhibition that will run throughout the festival. Exploring moments in queer performance and activism, the photographer was inspired while photographing a drag show. Here, in Family Portrait, the artist presents beautiful moments and the stories of queer individuals and their chosen families. ISH