From Iceland — Grapevine Events: RVK Fringe, PIKKNIKK & More

Every once in a while we are treated to a big show by an elusive favourite, and that is just the ticket next week as long-time synthpop outfit Berndsen grace us with a huge solo gig at Iðnó. Leader and namesake of the band David Berndsen joins us in the studio this week to tell us all about the gig that we are truly stoked for.

Berndsen play at Iðnó on Thursday, June 27 at 20:30. Tickets for the show cost 3.900 ISK and are available on tix.is or at the door.

Julian Civilian, Sameheads & Inland Shrines

Friday June 21 — 20:00 — Kex Hostel — Free

If you have been sitting and yearning for some good ol’ fashioned guitar music, look no further than this solid night of crunchy riffs and jangly melodies. Julian Civilian have released three charting indie-pop singles over the past year and Sameheads have just released their debut post-punk ripper album, proving that both are leading the charge in bringing back the rock band to the scene. Sleeper agent Inland Shrines will deliver a rare and mysterious set that is one to be discovered. RX

RVK Fringe Karaoke

Friday June 21 — 23:45 — Gaukurinn — Free

RVK Fringe is sweeping the town with laughter, irony and jokes that are borderline funny and cringe. Embrace the festival weirdness, read through our preview and make sure to select the events you want to visit before they sell out. Many of them are free and will for sure brighten up your June blues (caused by one nice weather day in our capital). If you’re late for every Fringe show, select your song for a midnight karaoke session. IZ

Mánakvöld: Björk & Friends

Saturday June 22 — 17:00 — Smekkleysa — Free

Since last August, the de facto queen of Iceland Björk has emerged each full moon to regale the city with a much-needed party. She knows her people can’t go long without being graced by her presence. In each event, she handpicks the lineup from her up-and-coming local faves and brought international friends with beloved cult followings to join the party. On this strawberry moon night, she brings over experimental pop artist Mica Levi (aka Micachu) and some yet to be revealed pals. Go dance and bask in the glory of our musical monarch. Even if you can’t see the moon, she’s there. RX

Ýmir Grönvold – SOLACE

Runs until June 29 — Portfolio Gallery

In a time when the art world increasingly leans towards new fads and opaque forms, sometimes you just need someone to deliver some solid-ass oil paintings of nature. If installation oversaturation is wearing you down, the glorious works of Ýmir Grönvold will pull you back to ground, instilling the sense of calm and peaceful joy the artist was searching for. Full of bold colours and whimsy, they are just a breath of fresh air. RX

PIKKNIKK #1: POSSIMISTE

June 23 — 15:00 — The Nordic House — Free

PIKKNIKK concert series returns to the Nordic House for a new season, kicking off with a gig with POSSIMISTE. Having been to the artist’s gigs before, I assure you to get ready for a dreamy intergalactic experience full of catchy lyrics and otherworldly soundscapes. The event is free of charge, so bring your friends, family or strangers along and head to the greenhouse of the Nordic House. IZ