From Iceland — Laufey Nominated For Grammy, Signs A Deal With Chanel

Photo by Gemma Warren

Musician Laufey Lín Jónsdóttir recently received a Grammy nomination for her album Bewitched in the Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

The artist still can’t believe the news, reports mbl.is. “This is a great recognition for me. I created this project, the album Bewitched, in my room during the pandemic and have been working on it for the last three years. Especially being nominated in this category, which is a jazz category with few young people, is a great honour for me” says Laufey.

Laufey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last weekend, where she performed the song “From the Start.”

Collaboration with Chanel

In addition to her music success, the French fashion house Chanel has launched a collaboration with Laufey.

“They contacted me and said they wanted to start a collaboration and dress me for a few events. Suddenly, I was at the Chanel headquarters trying on lots of clothes. I have worn Chanel at concerts in LA and Beijing. Hopefully, it will continue. I am a big fan of Chanel and it’s fun to have a foot in the fashion world. Working with Chanel is just very cool in my mind,” says Laufey.

A spokesperson for Chanel in Paris said that the fashion house is always looking for new and fresh individuals to wear the brand. Laufey charmed the directors of the French fashion house, and they reached out to her subsequently.

Read our feature interview with Laufey, breaking down her international success and latest album, here.

Among other Icelandic musicians nominated for the Grammy Awards is Ólafur Arnalds who received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for his album Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks).