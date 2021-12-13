From Iceland — Grapevine Walking Tours: New Dates Released

Grapevine Walking Tours: New Dates Released

Published December 13, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
@johnpearson@grapevine.is
Photo by
John Pearson

When you visit Reykjavík, come and meet Pollý and the Grapevine crew!

New dates for our Walking Tour Of Reykjavík have now been scheduled until the end of May. The Grapevine’s Valur and Bjartmar—enthusiastically supported by our canine Chief Morale Officer—will give you the lowdown on the sights and history of our town, while taking you on a relaxed stroll through its streets.

But we all know that—really—you’ve just come to meet Pollý!

That frisbee’s no use on the ground… photo by John Pearson

Click here for more information and bookings. Pollý looks forward to you throwing her frisbee, again and again… and again…

Left to right: Bjartmar, some dead guy and Valur – photo by John Pearson

Uh oh, someone’s not paying attention in class… photo by John Pearson

Don’t cry on Valur’s shoulder, he’ll just ignore you… photo by John Pearson

At some point in the tour, Valur usually manages to levitate… which just confuses Bjartmar – photo by John Pearson

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Dóra Ólafsdóttir Became The Oldest Person In Iceland

Dóra Ólafsdóttir Became The Oldest Person In Iceland

by

News
Authorities Likely To Reach Decision On “Blood Farms” Before Christmas

Authorities Likely To Reach Decision On “Blood Farms” Before Christmas

by

News
Number Of Tourists Likely To Double Next Year

Number Of Tourists Likely To Double Next Year

by

News
Eruption In Grímsvötn Is Unlikely

Eruption In Grímsvötn Is Unlikely

by

News
Icelandic Trans Woman Comes Forward On Sexual Assaults And The Culture Of Objectification Of Trans Women

Icelandic Trans Woman Comes Forward On Sexual Assaults And The Culture Of Objectification Of Trans Women

by

News
COVID Roundup: 128 Domestic Cases Yesterday

COVID Roundup: 128 Domestic Cases Yesterday

by

Show Me More!