From Iceland — Iceland Rated Second Happiest Country On Earth

Photo by Ivana Medic on Unsplash

Iceland has risen to second place in an annual global ranking of countries based on population happiness. Only Finland, it seems, has a more contented populace.

The ninth World Happiness Report, a chart based on data gathered in 2020, shows Denmark, Switzerland and The Netherlands in second, third and fourth positions.

The new chart sees Iceland climb from its previous position at number four, but fellow Nordic nation Norway falls from fifth to eighth position.

The chart is complied by a consortium of academic groups from various institutions, including Columbia University in New York City, the University of British Columbia in Vancouver the London School of Economics. The data is gathered through a global survey by polling company Gallup.

