From Iceland — COVID-Cast #16: Abandoned Iceland

COVID-Cast #16: Abandoned Iceland

Published April 9, 2020

In this episode of COVID-Cast, Hannah Jane visits some of the more popular tourist destinations, which are pretty much empty now. She also talks about news surrounding the pandemic, with a focus on the positive side.

