Twelve New Acts Announced In Iceland Airwaves Lineup - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Sebastien Dehesdin

Music festival Iceland Airwaves have now released their third lineup announcement. Twelve new acts have been announced for the festival, which runs from November 6th-9th. Big names include John Grant, who will be performing at Fríkirkjan, and Orville Peck, as well as the popular Icelandic bands Agent Fresco and Blóðmör, this year’s winners of Iceland’s Battle of the Bands. These will join an already sizeable lineup, including Hatari and Of Monsters and Men.

The third lineup release in full is: John Grant (US) / Orville Peck (CA) / Cautious Clay (US) / Snapped Ankles (UK) / Just Mustard (IE) / W.H. Lung (UK) / Tiny Ruins (NZ) / Æ Mak (IE) / Pillow Queens (IE) / Akkan (ES) / Helge (NL) / Agent Fresco / Biggi Veira (Gus Gus DJ Set) / Axel Flóvent / Sykur / aYia / Bagdad Brothers / Blóðmör / Ásta / Bríet / Konfekt / Krassasig / Morpholith.

Since its inception in 1999, Iceland Airwaves has become a highly successful music festival. While it has frequently played host to internationally renowned groups and artists such as Florence and the Machine, Fatboy Slim and Björk, Airwaves also has a reputation of showcasing new talent, both from Iceland and abroad. Click here for the Airwaves official playlist.

Tickets can be bought here, now available for 17,900ISK, granting a four-day pass to the festival, which takes over many venues in downtown Reykjavik. For international visitors, travel packages are available from Icelandair, a key sponsor of the festival.

