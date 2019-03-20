Iceland Airwaves Seeking Volunteers - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Timothée Lambrecq

If you’ve ever wanted to work behind the scenes at the Iceland Airwaves music festival, your chance is here at long last.

An announcement sent to the press by Airwaves organisers is calling for volunteers to help run the show. This will require a deposit of 14,900 ISK, which will be refunded after the festival, “provided you have fully completed your shifts/obligations.”

To qualify, applicants must be 18 years old by the time the festival starts, pay the deposit, have a valid ID, be able to complete all shifts and have a competent understanding of English.

Applications are to be submitted online, with the review process beginning this August. If you are approved, you will then receive information on how to pay the deposit and, three to four weeks before the festival itself, you will receive your work schedule, a volunteer handbook, and other pertinent information.

There are numerous positions available for the festival, with roles that include accreditation, artist liaisons, management assistants and venue reps.

Iceland Airwaves will be held this year from November 6 to November 9. If you want an auditory preview of what to expect, check out the Airwaves Spotify playlist.