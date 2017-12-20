News
Sigur Rós Teams Up With Magic Leap For Mixed Reality App

Icelandic music legend Sigur Rós has always been at the forefront of musical and artistic innovation, and now they have taken it even further. Recently the band revealed that they have been working with tech startup Magic Leap for a mixed reality app called Tónandi, a made-up Icelandic word meaning “sound spirit.”

With its headquarters in South Florida, Magic Leap is a mysterious tech startup that focuses on mixed reality technology. A combination of augmented reality and virtual reality, mixed reality is the merging of the digital world and the real world. Users are able to see and interact with digital objects in their physical environment.

Sigur Rós has been working on the app Tónandi with Magic Leap for the past four years, and they posted a dreamy twenty-second video teaser. The band composed music specifically for this project. “This could be the new way to release an album,” Georg Hólm from the band says.

Magic Leap invited Pitchfork writer Marc Hogan to test the app, and according to Hogan, he could interact with the “sound spirits” and change the musical sounds he was hearing with his hands. Users’ experiences will be different, as well as the sounds they hear.

There is no release date set for Tónandi yet, but the app has garnered attention from Sigur Rós’ fans as well as tech giants like Google. Listening to music has always been a rather “passive” experience, but now Tónandi gives us an opportunity to interact with and alter the music we hear.

