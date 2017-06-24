The Brunching Hour: Reykjavík’s Most Decadent Hangover Meals

If you made use of our guide to Reykjavík’s music venues on page 28, you might well need this one afterwards. Think of this brunch guide as its sister article—when you’ve finished swinging the lights at Prikið, and stumbled home under the pink dawn, you’re gonna need some replenishing goodness. Here are the places that’ll fix you.

Coocoo’s Nest

Grandagarður 23, Brunch served: Fri-Sun, 11:00-16:00

The king of brunch spots in Reykjavík is Coocoo’s Nest. This small but perfectly formed restaurant is located in the harbour area of Grandi, so you can clear your head with a seaside walk before tucking into generous portions of eggs Florentine, steak and eggs, or a breakfast burrito. There are also mimosas on offer, and afterwards, the Marshall House museum is just a few minutes walk away. JR

Snaps

Þórsgata 1, Brunch served: Sat & Sun, 11:30-16:00

By night, it’s fun to perch at bar of this bustling and raucous French-style bistro, which boasts tender steaks, fresh seafood, and a killer cocktail list. But on weekends the greenhouse-style seating area is perfect for brunch. Sit amongst the plants with sunshine flowing through the room and choose from omelettes, pancakes, or eggs however you want them. Fruit smoothie, or bellini? The decision is yours. JR

Café Paris

Austurstræti 14, Brunch served: all day

This place, formerly considered to be a bit of a tourist trap, was recently completely renovated and the menu redesigned. The new version offers an all-day brunch, so you don’t have to fumble around online checking if brunch is available. Any time you show up, from 7am, you’ll be able to get all kinds of combinations of poached eggs, fish, bacon, fry up, and everything brunchy and good. Tip: try the “refreshing drink” item on the menu. It does what it says on the tin. JR

Hverfisgata 12

Hverfisgata 12, Brunch served: Sat & Sun 11:30-15:00

Hverfisgata 12 is famous for pizza, and indeed, their brunch menu contains three of them, rethought to be more… brunchy. There are large tables for groups, or tucked away spots, and the menu offers everything from from fried eggs served in the pan, to trout and rye bread, eggs hollandaise, or a full-on bacon and eggs feast. Their bloody Mary, made with “pizza juice”, will change everything. JR

Laundromat

Austurstræti 9, Brunch served: Sat, Sun & Holidays, 09:00-15:00

This place is popular with families, but there’s a playroom, so hopefully the kids won’t get in your face. Their weekend brunch comes in courses, starting with a fruit smoothie, then a break basket with chocolate spread, and finally a plate full of pancakes, fruit, eggs and bacon, with “clean” or “dirty” versions available, for carnivores and vegetarians. JR

Slippbarinn

Myrargata 2, Brunch served: Sat & Sun, 12:00-15:00

Slippbarinn leans on the fancy (and unusual) side. Their buffet spread is a mixture of Mediterranean and American, but with enough oil and sugar to heal the hungover and fortify daytrippers for a day of puffin-wrangling. Choose from greek yogurts, chorizos, flatbreads, smoked salmon with aioli, waffles, BBQ pork, and corn dogs. Don’t question it. RE

Prikið

Bankastræti 12, Brunch served: pretty much anytime you damn please

Whether you’re deathly hungover or in a deathly visit with the in-laws, Prikið’s brunch kills it. With big portions and a casual atmosphere, grab anything from french toast sandwiches to an English breakfast at this local hotspot. Our pick? For a regular munch, grab the Breakfast of Champions with eggs and camembert. For a more extreme bite, order the Hangover Killer. It includes a massive sandwich and the Hangover shake, which—don’t worry—contains both coffee and Jack Daniels. HJC

Vox

Suðurlandsbraut 2, Brunch served: Sat & holidays 11:30-14:00, Sun 11:30-15:00

If it’s your birthday or something, or you’re flush with cash, go here. Vox is located in the Hotel Hilton out in Laugardalur, and offers up a top-notch brunch buffet with all the eggy, fishy, meaty favourites you can imagine. You’ll pay handsomely for it, but it’s worth it. Make sure to book a table, or get there early, as it’s a perennial favorite. RE

