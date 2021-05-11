From Iceland — Picture Story: Airborne Fire-Fighters

Iceland has no armed forces, but the nation’s coast guard often steps into the gap to undertake certain specialist tasks. One of those is fighting fires from a helicopter using a large container—known as a “bambi bucket”—slung underneath to drop water on the flames.

We joined a coast guard helicopter crew at their Reykjavík base and hitched a ride to Skorradalsvatn, a lake in the west of the country, to watch them tackle a fire-fighting training exercise.

Flight Preparations

Chief pilot Sigurður Wiium briefs pilots Brynhildur Bjartmarz and Haukur Harðarson – photo by John Pearson Brynhildur and the Super Puma H225____________________ Hoist operator Jón Erlendsson checks the rotor____________________

Cockpit Control

Brynhildur flies us to site____________________ There is no shortage of controls and instruments – photo by John Pearson Sigurður oversees operations____________________

Airborne Over Reykjavík

Jón travels next to his bambi bucket____________________ Over the rooftops of Reykjavík – photo by John Pearson Navigation Officer Jóhann Eyfeld____________________

Field Exercises

A lakeside landing to rig the bambi bucket – photo by John Pearson It can pick up 1660 litres of water from a lake____________________ Sigurður points out the drop-zone____________________

Firefighting From Above

Stowing Bambi

Derigged and back in its bag, the bambi buckets weighs 120kg – photo by John Pearson All hands on bambi!_____________________ Heave!____________________

Debrief And Return

A quick post-drill debrief before Haukur flies us home – photo by John Pearson Coast Guard Chopper Crew____________________ A bagged bambi is useful for a post-drill chill________________________

