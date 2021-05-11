From Iceland — Picture Story: Airborne Fire-Fighters

Published May 11, 2021
Iceland has no armed forces, but the nation’s coast guard often steps into the gap to undertake certain specialist tasks. One of those is fighting fires from a helicopter using a large container—known as a “bambi bucket”—slung underneath to drop water on the flames.
We joined a coast guard helicopter crew at their Reykjavík base and hitched a ride to Skorradalsvatn, a lake in the west of the country, to watch them tackle a fire-fighting training exercise.
Flight Preparations
Cockpit Control
Airborne Over Reykjavík
Field Exercises
Firefighting From Above
Stowing Bambi
Debrief And Return
Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.
You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.
Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!