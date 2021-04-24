From Iceland — Photos: Day Twenty-Six Of The Geldingadalur Eruption

Grapevine photographer Art Bicnick took these photos when visiting the volcano in Geldingadalur on day 26 of its eruption, the same day that we were treated to the appearance of four new vents. The name of the area contains the word “dalur”, which means “valley”. However by this visit some ten million cubic metres of lava had emerged, starting to fill the valley and changing the profile of the local landscape forever. Have a look at our previous photo galleries from day 2 and day 5 to see how these volcanic babies have grown.

It’s a tourist thing

Icelanders call this eruption a “tourist volcano”, meaning that it’s relatively easy to observe and it isn’t yet threatening life or property, (or international air traffic routes, as its cousin Eyjafjallajökull did just over a decade ago).

But don’t be fooled; the volcano is still potentially dangerous. New fissures can open at any time, and gas emissions are a constant potential hazard. Also the eruption site is no short stroll from a comfy golden circle tour coach. You’ll need to come dressed and equipped for any weather—and prepared to hike.

Aerial shots

The buzz of a drone might break the peace of the wilderness, but it’s the perfect photographic tool to bring you stunning images such as these.

Don’t get too close

No drones (or photographers) were melted in the production of these shots.

We also shot a video during this visit—see below.

