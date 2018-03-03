Life In Pictures: Diary Of An Activist

Life In Pictures: Diary Of An Activist

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published March 3, 2018

Sigursteinn Másson is a busy man. Following a long and successful career in the television industry, he decided to concentrate on activities and social causes that he finds more meaningful. He’s vocal about his past struggles with depression, crediting a series of breakdowns as a true turning point in his life. “When your mind becomes something you can no longer trust, your whole perspective changes,” he explains. “Helping out and working with others is a way in which I can also help myself – I see it as a crucial part of any recovery process.”

He’s an avid anti-whaling activist, and a representative of the International Fund for Animal Welfare. One of his aims is to educate tourists and Icelanders alike about the consequences of whale meat consumption. He cooperates with the “Meet Us, Don’t Eat Us” campaign that promotes responsible whale watching.

In October he met a family of refugees from Afghanistan. They became friends, and he became personally invested in their difficult situation. The family is facing deportation from Iceland, even though it would be extremely dangerous for them to go back to their home country. They were never granted an official refugee status in Europe, which Sigursteinn finds very odd. He wants to help them and make sure that they will be able to lead a normal life.

Sigursteinn Másson
Breakfest 9:00. Sigursteinn leads a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. He eliminated meat from his diet and is on his way to become fully vegetarian.
Preparing the room before the Marine Sanctuaries Conference at the Whales of Iceland museum.
I understand welfare as a word which should apply to humans, animals and nature alike,” he says.
He started working at The International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2003 and is strongly against the current whaling policies in Iceland.
Always in motion.
At his office in the Ocean Cluster House.
Sigursteinn Másson
Lunch with the refugee family.
On his way to the Red Cross.
Sigursteinn believes that a better future should be secured for the family’s son.
The child is two years old and was born in Norway, but has no official citizenship.
Restoring balance in life at a yoga class.
A quick, healthy take-away meal after exercising.
The cat would probably prefer for his owner to spend more time at home...
Finally, a chance to relax after a long, busy day in the company of family and new friends.
Sigursteinn Másson