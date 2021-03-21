From Iceland — Photos: Geldingardalsgos Eruption by Axel Sigurðarson

Published March 21, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
Photo by
Axel Sigurðarson

Axel Sigurðarson is a Reykjavík photographer with a keen interest in the natural world as subject matter. He was at the Geldingardalsgos eruption yesterday, and captured these amazing moments for The Grapevine.

Magnificent lava

Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson
Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson

Close… but not too close

Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson
Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson

Iceland is breathing fire

Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson
Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson
Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson

Smouldering boulders

Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson
Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson

Light in the darkness

Geldingardalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson
Geldingardalsgos Volcano, Fagradalsfjall

