Borgarnes: The Prettiest Town You Never Visited – PHOTOS

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published July 17, 2017

If you’ve traveled north on Route 1, chances are you have driven right through Borgarnes without giving it a second glance. Most Ring Road travelers, even Icelanders, only stop here long enough to gas up, grab a burger, and maybe buy some beer before heading north or south.

However, if you park and take an hour to walk west from the town’s main intersection, what you will find is a surprisingly charming village of winding streets, steep hills, and gorgeous gardens. There’s a truly wonderful café, Kaffi Kyrrð, which feels more like having coffee at your hippy grandmother’s apartment than going to a coffeehouse. There’s also an automotive museum down by the harbour.

But the main attraction, honestly, is simply walking around the town and enjoying this overlooked wonder. If you do travel north from our fair capital, do take the time to explore. Otherwise, enjoy the gallery below:

