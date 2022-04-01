From Iceland — Necksplitter: Making Brutal Death Metal Gay Again

Photo by Einar Jarl Björgvinsson

The first thing you notice when visiting the Instagram page of Necksplitter, a brutal death metal band based in Iceland, is the dominance of the colour pink. Surprising perhaps for a band in this genre, but not surprising for a band with trans members, who also chose the tagline “making brutal death metal gay again”.

“The tagline got a lot of positive attention, but then the Nazis also found it,” primary songwriter and guitarist Elía Karma tells us. “We don’t engage with the comments; we just leave them there, and they get more pissed off by that.”

“But that’s also the beauty of it,” vocalist and lyricist Árni Hoffritz interjects. “The more they comment, the more we stick in the algorithm.”

This gave me pause. As someone not entirely familiar with the metal scene, I simply had to know why Nazis would be on the Instagram account of an Icelandic metal band.

“The death metal scene is very misogynistic, so we started advertising ourselves as a very gay feminist band,” Elía explains. “People got very mad, and it was really fun. We got Nazis commenting on our Instagram posts.”

“When you check out these guys’ profiles, they’re all into NSBM,” which stands for ‘national socialist black metal’, drummer Stefán Friðriksson says, revealing to me a genre I wish I never knew existed.

Elía isn’t particularly worried about the attention, saying, “They act tough online but if they met us in person they’d be really scared because they’ve never seen a woman in their lives.”

Remote recordings

The beginnings of Necksplitter–who chose their name because, Árni says, “it wasn’t taken”–reflect the diversity of the band itself. None of them are from the same place. Bassist Tori Lewis is from France, and moved to Iceland in 2016; Stefán is from Varmahlíð, Elía is from Húsavík and Árni is from Hveragerði.

Their latest album, Exponential Trauma, was recorded entirely remotely.

“I wrote the album, then I messaged Árni, asking if he wanted to do vocals, and he recommended Stebbi for drums,” Elia says. “Tori and I became friends and she played bass.”

“It started as a concept album, but about three songs in I was like ‘This is too hard’, so instead I just wrote songs about being sad,” Árni deadpans. “And impaling paedophiles. I’m really into impaling paedophiles.”

“We actually all met together for the first time at a photoshoot, last December,” Tori says. “We all just clicked together and it was super fun.”

What’s the difference?

One question that’s always fun to ask metal fans is what the difference is between black metal and death metal. The question prompts an uncharacteristic long pause from the group, who throughout this interview are continuously joking, laughing, and riffing off one another.

“I think the first thing you’d notice if we made you listen to black metal and death metal side by side is that the production on the death metal side is more polished, more clean,” Árni says. “Black metal is more rough around the edges. There’s also the lyrical content. Black metal is more about Satan and all that bullshit. With death metal, the sky’s the limit. You can write about whatever the fuck you want. There’s no limits with death metal in terms of how fast you wanna go or how weird you wanna get. If we were to put a dubstep bar in our song I don’t think anyone would bat an eye. Black metal also might be the only genre that has a dedicated subgenre for being a racist.”

“Black metal is also way more closed off musically,” Tori adds. “If you do something a little bit different you’ll get people going ‘that is not black metal’.”

Keep it fun

Exponential Trauma is indeed a fun album. Having listened to it a few times by the time of this writing, I can personally attest that it’s very accessible, fast-paced, imaginative, inventive, and most of all fun. This was apparently the point.

“The idea behind the album is, like I told Árni when I sent it to him, I just wanna do something dumb, simple and heavy that’s fun to play live,“ Elía says. “I gave him complete freedom. All I said was I don’t want any misogyny, and it worked.”

“Musically, it’s not as dark as it might seem,” Tori says. “It is dark, but at the same time, it’s a bit upbeat.”

Talking to Necksplitter is a bit like herding cats. They love to argue, playfully, and veer from topic to topic almost too quickly to catch up with them. Their talks shift between a lot of riffing on powerlifting and what’s proper to put in oatmeal.

The show will go on

Steering us back on track, it seems apparent that this is more than a band; they’re a group of very close friends who care a lot for one another and have magical chemistry. Given this, I ask if they’re going to try and compose their next album in person.

“I think if we got together it would just be like this,” Elía says, referring to the chaos of the past 20 minutes or so.

“If we got together in person to write music, I think we would write a song, but then we’d forget it,” Árni agrees.

“We usually work faster if we just keep it in Messenger,” Elía concludes.

You can check out more of Necksplitter through this Distrokid link.