Where Was It Shot: Justice League

When Hollywood meets the land of fire and ice, sparks fly. The superhero blockbuster ‘Justice League,’ which came out last month, was filmed in some of the most remote yet hauntingly beautiful locations in Iceland.

In the beginning of the movie, Batman (Ben Affleck) makes a trek to find Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and persuade him to join the fight against a catastrophic threat to the world. Batman is seen standing on top of the Djúpavíkurfoss waterfall, looking down at the old herring factory in Djúpavík village. Located in Strandir in northwest Iceland, Djúpavík stands on the stunning shoreline and it has a population of about 30 people.

The old herring factory, where part of the filming was done, opened in 1917. The fish industry saw its golden years in the 1940s and a lot of people benefited from it. However, the industry later declined and the factory eventually shut down in 1954. Now Djúpavík is a beautiful village where some Icelanders go for summer vacation, and occasionally, where the DC superheroes meet.

In addition, the magnificent Fjallsjökull glacier also appears in the opening scenes of the movie. Fjallsjökull is an outlet glacier of Öræfajökull, an ice-covered volcano in the Vatnajokull National Park. The blue crevasses of the glacier are sharp like blades, adding a sense of grandeur to the ambience of the movie. Whether or not superheroes are your cup of tea, ‘Justice League’ did indeed do justice to Iceland’s beautiful landscapes.

