Meet The Smiters: Hörður Björgvin “The Beautiful Death” Magnússon

The most beautiful player on the Icelandic national team, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, is as gifted a footballer as he is alluring and attractive. He plays in the often maligned left back position, although he can also take charge in the heart of defence. It didn’t take long for Hörður Björgvin to become the most beloved son of Bristol (obviously apart from Ewan Blair). Even though he only arrived in England in 2016, he has already bedazzled with his courage and industry.

“It is said that Pope Benedict once saw him play, and that he shed a tear as he watched the beautiful blonde run up and down the left wing.”

His career started in 2009 with the Reykjavík football team Fram, where he quickly showed what he was capable of and soon after he caught the eye of world giants Juventus. He didn’t manage a first team game, but in 2013 he transferred to Spezia and then Cesena. It is said that Pope Benedict once saw him play, and that he shed a tear as he watched the beautiful blonde run up and down the left wing. The Pope reportedly said, “This takes me back to my childhood. Oh, the memories, the camping trips and the marching.”

Hörður Björgvin played his first match for the national team in 2014 and has since played 14 times, scoring twice. As he is young, we can expect to enjoy his fair looks and brilliant football skills for years, and hopefully decades, to come.

Age: 24

Hometown: Reykjavík

Club: Bristol City

Position: Left Back

Special skills: Fire bomb free kicks, as the Irish have experienced. He also can take throw-ins that leave orbit

Nicknames: The Blonde Beast, The Beautiful Death, The Shining Boy on the Hill, The Goat Herder

