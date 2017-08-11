Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir is a 22 year old footballer, currently living in Malmö, Sweden, and playing professionally with FC Rosengård and the Icelandic national team. “I grew up in Kópavogur,” she says, “in the lovely Fossvogsdalur. I’m studying Psychology from a distance at the University of Akureyri, where I hope to graduate next summer with a Bachelor’s degree.” Here’s how Glódís would spend a perfect day in Reykjavík.

First thing in the morning:

On my perfect day, I would sleep in and cuddle in bed for a little while and maybe even watch a little TV before getting up.

Favourite breakfast place:

If I have a day off I love putting on some nice relaxing music and making healthy banana pancakes, made from bananas and eggs, which I serve with strawberries, blueberries and honey. It’s my absolute favourite breakfast and a great alternative to the normal porridge.

“There is nothing better than Icelandic summer nights.”

Around midday:

I love starting my day with a workout so if I have football training I would do that. If not, I would go to the gym, usually World Class on Seltjarnarnes, where I would end my workout by relaxing in the swimming pool, and definitely going to the ice bath next to the hot tubs. It does wonders for your body. On my way home I would stop at Boozt Barinn and get a “grænn ofurboozt” with vanilla protein.

For lunch:

I would probably have a late lunch at Vegamót. I love their nachos, and I just have to go there every time I come home to Iceland. They have all kinds of food, and everything I’ve tasted has been good, so this place has never let me down.

In the afternoon:

The afternoon I would spend in Hljómskálagarðurinn, relaxing on a blanket with some friends, enjoying the nice weather with some music, and maybe bringing an American football to throw around.

For dinner:

For dinner I would go to Bryggjan Brugghús down by the harbour and try to get a seat by the window, or outside if the weather is good, for the nice view of the harbour. I would order a steak, it’s just great there. And after dinner I would walk over to Valdís on the other side of the street to buy ice cream, where they offer all the flavours in the world. After picking my ice cream, I would take a walk along the harbour and sit down somewhere and enjoy it with the evening sun in my face.

In the heat of the night:

There is nothing better than Icelandic summer nights. It’s light all night, and if the weather is good you just have to be outside. So I would end my night with gathering my friends to go down to Klambratún and play frisbee golf—simple, and great fun!