From Iceland — Grapevine Grassroots: Live Track And Interview With Laufey

Photo by Yael Bar Cohen

Reykjavík native Laufey has been charming YouTube audiences ever since she started posting home videos of her solo musical performances during pandemic lockdown. Singing jazz classics and her own compositions—while accompanying herself on cello, guitar or piano—she built up a huge following without ever leaving the house.

Now resident in Los Angeles, Laufey returned to Iceland last month to play her first ever hometown gig as part of the Live From Reykjavík festival. Grapevine journalist Josie Anne Gaitens caught up with her just after her sound check—click below to watch their conversation, and Laufey’s performance of “Like The Movies” on the festival stage.

The Grapevine has teamed up with Live From Reykjavík to bring you our carefully selected pick of the performances from the festival. If you want to get access ahead of the crowd, check out how to do that here.