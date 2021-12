From Iceland — Grapevine Christmas Music Picks: All The "Gleðileg Jól" You Could Possibly Pack Into A Playlist

Photo by Elli Thor

It’s the last Friday afternoon before Christmas Eve. And if you’re not imposing festive cheer on your office party by blasting our top choice of Icelandic Christmas tunes then you clearly hate Santa, and all the little Yule Lads. And you’ll get a rotten potato in your stocking.

Christmas Mix By Örvar Smárason and Ívar Kjartansson

Every other year, Örvar Smárason and Ívar Kjartansson of the band FM Belfast put together a festive mix of tunes to get all of Iceland grooving into the festive mood. They would do it every year, but the strain that huge undertaking would place on their families would probably lead to broken homes. But fortunately for us, this year is one in which the boys are taking that risk! And if you want to experience them DJing these musical gems live, then be at Röntgen on the evening of Friday 17th December. JP

Jólakötturinn – Björk

Christmas used to be a grim affair in Iceland. One of the hallmarks of this is the Christmas Cat, a giant feline who would eat children who haven’t gotten any new clothes for Christmas, which is pretty classist if you ask us. Björk sings the tale of a hungry Christmas Cat stalking poor children, who barely escape with their lives as their mothers furiously knit clothing for them. In the end, she exhorts others to help the less fortunate, lest they fall victim to the Christmas Cat–which isn’t a bad takeaway from this otherwise chilling legend. ASF