From Iceland — Grapevine Grassroots: Live Track And Interview With Árný Margrét

The Reykjavík Grapevine is collaborating with the Live From Reykjavík festival to bring you four exclusive interviews and live tracks from up-and-coming Icelandic acts. In this episode we are delighted to introduce you to indie-folk artist Árný Margrét.

Árný Margrét, a young singer-songwriter from Ísafjörður in the Westfjords, is only 20 years old but already making waves with her wistful songs and incredible voice. Her debut album, which she is recording at studio Hljóðriti with renowned musician Guðmundur Kristinn Jónsson, (a.k.a. Kiddi), will come out in 2022.

After her Live From Reykjavík soundcheck, Árný met up with The Grapevine’s culture editor John Pearson for a chat before performing her song “Akureyri”

