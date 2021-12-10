From Iceland — Grapevine Grassroots: Live Track And Interview With Árný Margrét


Grapevine Grassroots: Live Track And Interview With Árný Margrét

Published December 10, 2021

Josie Gaitens
Words by
Photo by
Mummi Lú

The Reykjavík Grapevine is collaborating with the Live From Reykjavík festival to bring you four exclusive interviews and live tracks from up-and-coming Icelandic acts. In this episode we are delighted to introduce you to indie-folk artist Árný Margrét.

Árný Margrét, a young singer-songwriter from Ísafjörður in the Westfjords, is only 20 years old but already making waves with her wistful songs and incredible voice. Her debut album, which she is recording at studio Hljóðriti with renowned musician Guðmundur Kristinn Jónsson, (a.k.a. Kiddi), will come out in 2022.

Photo by John Pearson

After her Live From Reykjavík soundcheck, Árný met up with The Grapevine’s culture editor John Pearson for a chat before performing her song “Akureyri”

The Grapevine has teamed up with Live From Reykjavík to bring you our carefully selected pick of the performances from the festival. If you want to get access ahead of the crowd, check out how to do that here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Music
Grapevine New Music Picks: Júníus Meyvant, Hanna Mia Brekkan and Ljunggren/Sverrisson

Grapevine New Music Picks: Júníus Meyvant, Hanna Mia Brekkan and Ljunggren/Sverrisson

by

Culture
Music
Christmas Beyond The Stratosphere: A Concert For Theremin and Hulda

Christmas Beyond The Stratosphere: A Concert For Theremin and Hulda

by

Culture
Music
Eivør’s Cross-Cultural Global Roots

Eivør’s Cross-Cultural Global Roots

by

Culture
Music
Íslands In A Stream: Live From Reykjavík

Íslands In A Stream: Live From Reykjavík

by

Culture
Music
Grapevine New Music Picks: Gyða Valtýsdóttir, Fríd and Ægir

Grapevine New Music Picks: Gyða Valtýsdóttir, Fríd and Ægir

by

Culture
Music
A Night Out With The Demons: Skrattar Is Keeping The Rockstar Lifestyle Alive

A Night Out With The Demons: Skrattar Is Keeping The Rockstar Lifestyle Alive

by

Show Me More!