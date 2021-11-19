From Iceland — Grapevine Grassroots: Live Track And Interview With BSÍ


Grapevine Grassroots: Live Track And Interview With BSÍ

Published November 19, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
@johnpearson@grapevine.is
Photo by
Mummi Lú

The lo-fi DIY punk of BSÍ has been playfully poking its finger into the ribs of the Reykjavík music scene for a couple of years now, and has always tickled The Grapevine’s fancy.

The band, duo Silla Thorarensen and Julius Rothlaender, took some delight in not being able to play their instruments when they started. Somewhere along the line technique and skills crept into their craft, but that hasn’t dulled their sharp sense of fun, impropriety and social justice.

Double-denim, double-trouble… photo by John Pearson

When BSÍ played the recent Live From Reykjavík festival, Grapevine editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson caught up with them at their sound check. Click below to watch Valur’s chat with the band, followed by their performance of “Vesturbæjar Beach” on the festival stage.

The Grapevine has teamed up with Live From Reykjavík to bring you our carefully selected pick of the performances from the festival. If you want to get access ahead of the crowd, check out how to do that here.

