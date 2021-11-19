From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Damon Albarn, Teitur Magnússon & ZÖE

Photo by Einar Snorri

Heads up! It’s time for this week’s Grapevine new music picks. Check out everything we’re listening to right now on The Grapevine’s New Music Picks playlist on Spotify.

Damon Albarn – Royal Morning Blue

In a recent interview with the Grapevine, Albarn detailed how this album was literally composed from the landscape he saw from his living room window in Iceland. Listening to this track, it’s easy to hear why. This lush sound carries an undercurrent of expansiveness under its joyful beat, and marks Albarn at this absolute best. Definitely one to add to your playlist, and you can hear the whole album here or buy the CD and vinyl in our shop. ASF

Teitur Magnússon – Sloppurinn (featuring Bjarni Daníel)

Often best known for his reggae numbers, Teitur explores a more breezy, folky side in this track from his new album '33'. It's an easygoing, slow strumming number replete with slide guitar and lilting harmonies. Play it and you'll forget we're in the dark days of winter, magically whisked away instead to a tropical beach, big fruity cocktail in hand. Lovely stuff! ASF ZÖE -Shook ZÖE, a Californian singer-songwriter now living in Iceland, has released her first solo album. 'Shook' discusses violence and what it does to a person, mentally and physically; dark themes to accompany her upbeat pop music. That just might make it a bit easier to listen to tracks filled with descriptive lyrics that paint detailed pictures of violence. RH