From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Damon Albarn, Teitur Magnússon & ZÖE

Photo by Einar Snorri

Heads up! It’s time for this week’s Grapevine new music picks. Check out everything we’re listening to right now on The Grapevine’s New Music Picks playlist on Spotify.

Damon Albarn – Royal Morning Blue

In a recent interview with the Grapevine, Albarn detailed how this album was literally composed from the landscape he saw from his living room window in Iceland. Listening to this track, it’s easy to hear why. This lush sound carries an undercurrent of expansiveness under its joyful beat, and marks Albarn at this absolute best. Definitely one to add to your playlist, and you can hear the whole album here or buy the CD and vinyl in our shop. ASF

Teitur Magnússon – Sloppurinn (featuring Bjarni Daníel)