From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Jónsi, Jóhann & Skúli Sverrisson And Daníel Águst & Co.

Jónsi – Obsidian



An interdisciplinary artist and a founding member of Sigur Rós, Jónsi, has released his third studio album, ‘Obsidian’. It was largely inspired by Fagradalsfjall’s eruption, which started last March. The theme of the album revolves around Icelandic natural wonders, especially volcanic activity. In his album, Jónsi has truly been able to capture the essence of Icelandic nature. Sharp yet velvety notes and melodies bring you closer to the wonders of Iceland, even if you’re listening to it from a far.RH

