From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Jónsi, Jóhann & Skúli Sverrisson And Daníel Águst & Co.

Heads up for Grapevine’s news music pick for this week! Check out everything we’re listening to right now on The Grapevine’s New Music Picks Spotify playlist.

Jónsi – Obsidian



An interdisciplinary artist and a founding member of Sigur Rós, Jónsi, has released his third studio album, ‘Obsidian’. It was largely inspired by Fagradalsfjall’s eruption, which started last March. The theme of the album revolves around Icelandic natural wonders, especially volcanic activity. In his album, Jónsi has truly been able to capture the essence of Icelandic nature. Sharp yet velvety notes and melodies bring you closer to the wonders of Iceland, even if you’re listening to it from a far.RH

Daníel Águst, Bomarz, Doctor Victor & Óskar Guðmundsson

The song Dansarinn (The dancer) is a collaboration between the musicians Daníel Ágúst, best known for his singing for gusgus, Bomarz, Doctor Victor and the crime novelist, Óskar Guðmundsson. The book, Dansarinn, is an audiobook, as well as a traditional book, and can be found at Storytel for example, but Óskar is one of Iceland's upcoming crime novelist. The song was written specifically for the book and inspired by its story, as well as the video, but Daníel Ágúst is the one that read into the story into the audiobook. The video is impressive and shows a dancer that is slowly covered with blood, because, well, it's a crime thing.VG Magnús Jóhann & Skúli Sverrisson – Mógrá Magnús Jóhann Ragnarsson and Skúli Sverrisson combine forces in their new album, "Án tillits". The album is filled with beautiful songs featuring soft piano notes played by Magnús Jóhann, which are accompanied by Skúli's magical acoustic bass playing. The track we've chosen from the album, Mógrá, is a reflective piece that urges you to take a moment for yourself and relax a bit.RH