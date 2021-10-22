From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Kælan Mikla, Látún & Stereo Hypnosis

Photo by Magnús Andersen

As leaves fall and the northern hemisphere embraces that autumnal feel, our thoughts turn to what the hell we will talk to the other parents about when we take the kids out trick or treating. Get ahead of the curve on all the best music coming out of Iceland right now, and you can rescue that failing conversation with a spooky hot music tip!

Check out everything we’re listening to right now on The Grapevine’s New Music Picks Spotify playlist.

Kælan Mikla feat. Alcest – Hvítir Sandar

Kælan Mikla’s newest single is for those of us homesick for a person; for a moment in time long past. Its accompanying music video is as haunting as that nagging feeling of being not quite good enough. The lyrics are tragic and touching in a way that only poetry set to music can achieve. This song picks a hole in your heart and works to fill it in again, but only enough to leave you feeling—and seen. DT

Látún – Leið 15

If you love jamming to melodies made from brass instruments, we’ve got a new band for you to obsess over. Látún have recently released their first album, bearing the same name as the band and comprising an interesting mix of balkan beats, ska and funk. The second track, “Leið 15”, paves the way for an enjoyable experience of groovy goodness. RH

Stereo Hypnosis – Hvolf (Album)

Icelandic chillout mainstay Stereo Hypnosis were quietly at work during 2020, creating this gorgeously understated album which they thoughtfully held back to soundtrack the northern hemisphere’s gentle drift into winter. According to the band—Óskar Thorarensen, Pan Thorarensen and Thorkell Atlasson—the album “speaks of Iceland’s rich natural world, beautiful open spaces, myth and mystery, long winters and patience.” JP Greetings Grapevine Nation! Our YouTube membership scheme is now live. Don’t know what we’re talking about? Check out our introduction video here for all the info.