From Iceland — Live From Reykjavík Returns

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

Music fans will have to wait until 2022 for their next fix of Iceland Airwaves, after gathering restrictions put paid to the festival for the second year running. But the good folk who run Airwaves are determined not to leave the nation’s musical community twiddling its thumbs.

When the festival suffered its pandemic postponement last year, Airwaves organisers created Live From Reykjavík—a streamed music event—which successfully stepped into the breach. And on November 6th, Live From Reykjavík will come to the rescue again—this time featuring John Grant, Bríet, GDRN and a host of other amazing Icelandic artists.

Covid curveball

“Covid threw us a massive curveball, once again pulling the rug from under the feet of Iceland Airwaves,” says Festival Director Will Larnach-Jones. “We could have simply done nothing and just licked our wounds.

Greetings, Grapevine Nation! Our YouTube membership scheme is now live. Don’t know what we’re talking about? Check this out for all the info…

“But Icelandic artists have had so few opportunities to play, particularly to an international audience. And last year’s Live From Reykjavik was really well received, so we thought, ‘well why not give it another try, but with some new twists’.”

So this year the shows will take place on one night across four iconic Reykjavík venues: Iðno, Gaukurinn, Fríkirkjan and Gamla Bíó. There will be some audience in each, as restrictions allow. And performances will be streamed globally, live-to-air, as they happen.

You could be there, either in person or on stream—click here to find out how. But who’s playing?

Live in Iðno

The freshly refurbished cultural space by Reykjavík’s duckpond will host Emmsjé Gauti, RED RIOT and Hipsumhaps, with Aron Can closing the night.

Live in Gaukurinn

This stalwart of the downtown live music scene will see gugusar, Inspector Spacetime, BSÍ and Daughters Of Reykjavík take the stage.

Live in Fríkirkjan

The city’s favourite Lutheran live music lounge will bear witness to Árný Margrét, Júníus Meyvant and Laufey, with John Grant delivering the final sermon.

Live in Gamla Bíó

The old cinema will see shows from FLOTT, GDRN, BRÍET and Ásgeir.

Live From Reykjavík will take place on Saturday November 6th, with the global video stream starting at 2000 GMT. Performances will then be available to view on demand for 24 hours. Tickets will go on general sale worldwide at 0900 GMT on Wednesday October 20th, with advance availability to members of the Iceland Airwaves mailing list from 0900 GMT on Tuesday October 19th. More information is available here.

