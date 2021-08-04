From Iceland — Video Of The Week! "Ógisslegt" By Skrattar

Photo by Skrattar

You and your pals are cruising in your sleek convertible, looking for the next hot boogie.

But there’s just one problem— you don’t have a hot boogie.

In fact, you don’t even know what a hot boogie is.

Well, Grapevine favourites Skrattar have you covered with their latest hit, “Ógisslegt”, which is by all accounts a hot boogie.

Just a week after the release of their other video “Trouble”, Skrattar’s here to dish out some good-ole-fashioned rock and roll, complete with bluesy harmonicas, sunglasses, and shiny gold curtains. Tapping these old school rock tropes, Skrattar remind us of their bad-boy lineage and indulge in some mic-twirling and moshing—a shining example of their notoriously raucous live shows.

The video was directed by Frosti Jón Runólfsson—a.k.a. Frosti Gringo, who actually won a Grapevine Music Award this year for their efforts on Jónsi’s ‘Sumarið sem aldrei kom’—and Skrattar singer Sölvi Magnússon.

Skrattar recently signed with Bjarki’s bbbbbb recors and will drop their next album ‘HELLRAISER IV’ in August. The band consists of members Jón Arnar Kristjansson, Sölvi Magnusson, Karl Torsten Stallborn, Guðlaugur Hörðdal and Kári Guðmundsson. They previously dropped their debut album in 2017, which you can read about by clicking that link.

Anyway, if you need a soundtrack for the waning days of your Icelandic summer, Skrattar’s got you covered. (Please don’t set things on fire though.)

No seriously, don’t set stuff on fire. But if you do, blame Skrattar, not the Grapevine. We’re just the messenger.

Check out Skrattar on Bandcamp and Facebook. Listen to their music on all streaming platforms.

