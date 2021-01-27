From Iceland — VIDEO: Alvia Is Back With "Pistol Pony" 🔫 🦄

Photo by Screenshot From "Pistol Pony"

Notorious elegant hoe, bubblegum bitch, and snow queen Alvia Islandia is finally here with her long-awaited “Pistol Pony”—a song she’s been teasing since the releases of 2016’s ‘Bubblegum Bitch’, and 2017’s ‘Elegant Hoe’ and something we, along with all the other elegant hoes in the city, have been eagerly waiting for.

The video, directed by Logi Hilmarsson, is a sexy, smooth, kaleidoscopic UV explosion. Basically, imagine a glitter-obsessed camgirl in space who also sometimes journeys down to Earth to hang with horses—that’s kind of the vibe we’re getting. The song, produced by HiLvL and Glacier Mafia, is equally effortless. A chill, somewhat melancholic, psychedelic track, it’ll no doubt be on repeat at every (socially-distant) party in 2021.

Check out the video below. We’d recommend grabbing a strawberry milkshake before watching. 🔫 🦄

Check out Alvia on her Instagram. She’ll be releasing another single and video in February as well as in May so get your (bubblegum) guns ready.

