From Iceland — Grapevine Playlist: amiina, Atli Örvarsson, Brikcs & More!

It’s almost Christmas! Celebrate the end of Christmas music with this holiday feature.

amiina – I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing



Remember that Christmas soda commercial where all these hippies sang standing in lines while hawking a multi-billion dollar corporation? This is just like that, except ambient. But real talk: if your Christmas involves swaying barefoot in a bramble, have we got the soundtrack for you! Also, they don’t sing in this song, so I’m sceptical about the sincerity of the title. HJC

Herdís Stefánsdóttir – Þoka



The nuanced ethereal soundscape of Herdís Stefánsdóttir’s “Þoka” manages to feel at once both delicately toned-down as well as warmly imposing. Truly, the composer’s debut off her upcoming album is the perfect soundtrack for early December. Let it play during a long snowy twilight walk and indulge in the beauty of nature and loneliness. HJC

Atli Örvarsson – Flying (Talos Remix)



Atli Örvarsson dropped his first solo album ‘You Are Here’ back in July. “Flying”—a delicate, yearning piano ballad—has now been given a rather cinematic makeover by Talos. We particularly like the vocals, which have a sort of primal-pining feel that oscillates between strength and solemnity in a weirdly empowering manner. Also, you can dance to it, but in a very dance-til-you-die kind of way. Hey—remember dancing? HJC

“I believe in fuck the power I’m an abolitionist/I might fuck around with you and start a fucking cyber sect/Fuck it I might open up a hypermart in outer space/Taking back the power put my fist right where the fight is”. Such is the opening line of this Gen Z anthem for the 21st century. It takes hold of you from the very start and elevates that mood as the song continues. Driving yet ambient beats carry the simultaneously low-key and rapid-fire delivery of the vocals. The perfect song to have going in your Airpods as you rob a bank ASF

Brikcs – Water

Last week I turned 27. Today, a week later, I’m listening to “Water” by Brikcs and suddenly I feel like I’m a teenager again because Brikcs has proved, once again, that emo never died, bby. But for real, it blows my mind that this is an Icelandic person and not some angsty movie theatre worker from suburban Iowa because everything about the track—from the pronunciation of “poison” as “POY-UH-SON” to the lyrics “I drank all of her poison”—is so just iconically and absolutely and whole-heartedly emo. Thank you, Bricks, for doing your part to keep emo alive. You’re doing Gods work. And by God, I do mean Bert McCracken. HJC

Lord Pusswhip – Kawaii Hausu

Lord Pusswhip never fails to disappoint, and this latest track is deceptively catchy. The title and main loop suggest cuteness and softness, but there’s an undercurrent of menace (and let’s face it, it wouldn’t be a Lord Pusswhip track without it) that runs through it. It makes the listener bop to the beat but not without a sense of unease, something unseen lurking in the shadows, ready to pounce if you let your guard down for a moment. Plus, the video is downright hilarious, featuring clips of famous viral videos and some iconic Icelandic moments. Get your party started here. ASF

Jökull Logi & Jasada – Sofa Cat



This ambient instrumental track does exactly what it says on the tin. The sunny synths and relaxed beat are totally fitting for the exact image that the wonderful illustration on the cover art depicts: a sofa cat. (I assume this term is a cuter and more homely synonym for ‘couch potato’). The vibe of this track is pure warmth and safety. With this tune, Jökull Logi & Jasada will have you wanting to bake cookies on a weekend afternoon with soft light pouring in through the window. HJC

